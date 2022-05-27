Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after buying an additional 371,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,557. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

