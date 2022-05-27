Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 2,072,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,630,953. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00.

