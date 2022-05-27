Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG traded up $82.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,503.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,694.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

