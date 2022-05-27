Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,476.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,981. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81.

