Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,055. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

