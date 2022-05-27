Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 51,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

