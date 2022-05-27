Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 774,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

