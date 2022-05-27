Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 9,924 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,619.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 116,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

