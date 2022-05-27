Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,614,855 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45.

