Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,745,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $102.76. 40,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

