Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics comprises about 1.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 4.52% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 316,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

