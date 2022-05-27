Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of CTS traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 333,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,837. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Read More
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.