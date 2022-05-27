Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 333,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,837. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

