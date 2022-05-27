Conversant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,000. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 3.0% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned 1.46% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 15,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.11%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

