Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CNVY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

CNVY stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Convey Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $434.77 million and a P/E ratio of -34.94.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Health Solutions (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.