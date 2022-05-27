Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

