Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $392.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.44.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $343.71 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.79 and a 200-day moving average of $394.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.