Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $37.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

