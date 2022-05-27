Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,519 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

