CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $99,872.50 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,962,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

