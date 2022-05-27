COTI Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. COTI has a market cap of $113.14 million and $27.38 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $794.88 or 0.02755737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00510405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

