Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

CTRYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.