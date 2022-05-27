Cowen Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $62.94 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.