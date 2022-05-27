Craig Hallum Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $22.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

