Craig Hallum Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
NASDAQ MRVL traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
