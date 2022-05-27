Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $24.65 or 0.00086415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and $3.91 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.39 or 1.00073352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

