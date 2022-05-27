Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.41% of Trimble worth $309,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 24,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

