Credit Suisse Group Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.