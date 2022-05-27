Critical Survey: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

35.8% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -3.44% -14.32% -1.87% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carrols Restaurant Group and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.05 -$43.03 million ($1.14) -1.40 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.78 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.