Critical Survey: Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fibra Danhos and Healthcare Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust 15.50% 3.94% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust $534.82 million 8.21 $66.66 million $0.56 51.75

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

