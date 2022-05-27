Critical Survey: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) vs. NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HubSpot and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 2 18 1 2.95 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $640.87, indicating a potential upside of 86.84%. Given HubSpot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than NCC Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and NCC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 12.60 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -250.36 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HubSpot beats NCC Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NCC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. It also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, the company offers training services for end-users, administrators, tech specialists, and managers. Further, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

