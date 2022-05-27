Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.28. 1,904,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,023. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

