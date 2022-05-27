Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,174 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

