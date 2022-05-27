Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

Curecoin (CURE) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $632,734.54 and $454.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00216625 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006364 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,591,894 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

