Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after buying an additional 230,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,815,000 after buying an additional 163,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

