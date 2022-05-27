CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 297479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$152.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$519. Insiders sold 354,000 shares of company stock worth $71,940 in the last 90 days.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

