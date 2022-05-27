CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 297479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$152.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
