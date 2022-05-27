CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 257,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

