CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,309.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.57 million and $46,309.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,899.38 or 1.00046062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00215911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00032781 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006451 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

