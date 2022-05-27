DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITHX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITHX. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $684,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

