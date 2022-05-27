DA Davidson Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.13.

NYSE DE opened at $347.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

