DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 5.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 229,849 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

FATE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 38,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

