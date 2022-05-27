DAFNA Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio comprises 1.2% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of IVERIC bio worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 19,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,231. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.