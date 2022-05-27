DAFNA Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,140 shares during the period. Merus comprises approximately 1.8% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Merus worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 10,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.