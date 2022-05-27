DAFNA Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

