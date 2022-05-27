DAFNA Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

RIGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 70,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,983. The company has a market cap of $312.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.