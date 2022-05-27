DAFNA Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kura Oncology worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 2,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,408. The stock has a market cap of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

