DAFNA Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sutro Biopharma worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

STRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 5,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

