Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

