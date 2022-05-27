Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.