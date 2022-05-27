Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CFO Sells $1,975,000.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DAR opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

