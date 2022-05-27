David Riekie Acquires 325,460 Shares of Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Rating) insider David Riekie acquired 325,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,089.26 ($7,155.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.07.
About Adavale Resources (Get Rating)
